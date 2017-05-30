European Union still at odds with U.S. over climate, trade, Russia: Tusk

“Had to apologize to a European defense attaché just now”. However, the Trump is not seen acknowledging him. But Trump ignored him, acting as if nothing had happened as he looked ahead self-importantly, with pouting lips.

The moment – finally, and to the relief of all – broke off, and the men left the scene to enjoy a quick meal of veal fillet with Belgian chocolate mousse for dessert.

The U.S. president was caught on camera jostling Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way to secure a prominent spot for a photo opportunity as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation heads of state gathered Thursday in Brussels.

Montenegro is a small European country in the Balkans that was part of Yugoslavia until the civil war in 1992. Mr. Trump pointedly marked the fact that most of the treatys members had failed to live up to their commitments on defense spending. Only five members now meet the target: Britain, Estonia, debt-laden Greece, Poland and the United States, which spends more on defense than all the other allies combined.

Separately, Trump vowed to crack down on leaks that led British police to withhold information from the United States about the investigation into this week’s concert bombing. You have thousands and thousands of people pouring into our various countries and spreading throughout, and in many cases, we have no idea who they are.

The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies off its consensus game, with President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron engage in a tense extended handshake Thursday in Brussels. But the image of a smiling Trump communing with a couple Middle Eastern dictators as they placed their hands on a glowing orb was hard to beat.

In a series of odd incidents in Brussels, Trump engaged in a hand-crunching standoff with French President Emmanuel Macron, shoved aside the Prime Minister of Montenegro in his enthusiasm to put himself front and centre for a photo opportunity, and then resumed his arm-wrenching duel with Macron.

Trump came to Brussels direct from a “fantastic” meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, after visiting Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian Territories. He faced accusation from the United Kingdom of leaking sensitive intelligence.

Trump was expected to get an earful Thursday from British Prime Minister Theresa May, following the apparent leak of shared intelligence information from Monday’s Manchester bombing that appeared in the US media.

“On Brexit, (Trump) expressed concern that jobs in the USA would be lost because of Brexit”, a European official, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private, told journalists on Thursday morning in Brussels.

“The Germans are bad, very bad”.

“It didn’t really register”.

Trump’s tough remarks on military spending were widely expected, but there was an open question about the tone he would use, and whether he would couple his criticism with a strong endorsement of NATO’s collective defense clause, Article 5, which sets forth the principle that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.