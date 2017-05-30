Ex-UN chief urges Trump to reach out to Iran

Mr Abbas said he welcomed Mr Trump’s efforts, which had “given all the nations across the region so much hope and optimism of the possibility of making a dream come true”.

The US president used the occasion to also condemn the “evil losers” behind a bomb blast at a pop concert in the British city of Manchester that killed 22 people.

President Donald Trump abandoned former President Barack Obama’s policy of engagement toward Iran in favor of a tougher stance during his first trip overseas.

President Donald Trump, who is now on his first foreign trip since assuming the office, condemned the deadly suicide attack in Manchester, United Kingdom, which claimed at least 22 lives while injuring over 55 people.

Thrall said Abbas could face a "credibility problem" if he returns to negotiations without seeming to have gained any concessions.

He also urged Israel to comply with “just and human demands” of hundreds of Palestinian hunger strikers now forgoing food for the 37th day in Israeli prisons.

He did not specifically mention the two-state solution, long the focus of worldwide peace efforts and US Middle-East diplomacy.

“Three days ago, the USA added another $75 million to the aid package”, Netanyahu said on Wednesday, without giving a timeframe for the money’s arrival. He made the comments while standing beside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem during his first foreign trip since being elected president.

Ahead of his visit to the Middle East, the second leg of a nine-day tour that began in Saudi Arabia and will move on to the Vatican, Italy and Belgium, administration officials indicated that Trump might talk about “Palestinian self-determination”, a nod toward the ultimate objective of statehood.

“I am truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bring new hope to the region and its people”, Trump said during a joint appearance with Abbas. “Iran’s leaders routinely call for Israel’s destruction”. Netanyahu effusively praised Trump before his museum address and sprang to his feet to lead applause for him several times. His visit to the West Bank lasted around two hours.

Trump also expanded upon his reason for choosing the term in the first place.

In the West Bank, where protesters are demonstrating solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, the sentiment was similar.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials are still anxious about the nuclear deal reached between Iran and former U.S. President Barack Obama, as the deal allows for a broadening of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure after a ten- year-period.