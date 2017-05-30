Exclusive details of the commencing shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan!

The people will get to see Bollywood’s two popular superstars, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan sharing the screen for the very first time in Thugs of Hindostan. Set off the coast of Southern Europe, and in close proximity to Tunisia and Libya, Malta is an island nation of Europe with relatively unexplored ocean side scenery.

The team of the Yash Raj Films project will be filmingin the two specially constructed, massive ships, now docked by the Maltese seaside.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted the logo of the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial with the caption, “And here’s the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan…”

Vijay Krishna Acharya said that an worldwide crew was roped in to work on the massive ships. “Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high-octane action”.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed. After much of delay, the film will finally begin its filming process from June 5 onwards in Europe.

This is the second time Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor), the writer-director of Dhoom: 3, is teaming up with Aamir.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan cleared the rumors over Thugs of Hindustan inspired by Pirates Of The Carribean. Clearing them all, Aamir had said, “There are many action adventure films”. There is “Pirates of The Caribbean”, there is “Indiana Jones” and many others. The film, which is slated for a Diwali 2018 release, has been in the news ever since its inception, courtesy to the casting coup it managed. All these are action adventure films.