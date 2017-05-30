Fake Media preventing Americans from hearing real story: Donald Trump

Jared Kushner, senior advisor of President Donald Trump, shakes hands with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Now that the US President is back from his nine-day worldwide tour, he appeared to be reacting to recent reports, citing anonymous sources, that his son-in-law – Jared Kushner – is being focused upon in the ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the November election and that Trump is planning big changes within the White House staff.

U.S. media said the White House is creating a new rapid-fire communications unit to respond to the controversy, led by Kushner, senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, he said in another tweet to his more ta 30.8 followers.

US President Donald Trump says he has “total confidence” in his embattled senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, following reports Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Russian Federation before Trump took office.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, he said.

Trump has called the Russian Federation inquiry a “witch hunt” and the talk of a collusion “a total hoax”, although he also has hedged his denials when it comes to those around him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”.

Mr. Trump’s attacks on the media come as his campaign team faces increased scrutiny over its contacts with Russian Federation.

Kellyanne Conway, counsellor to the president, has been involved in related talks, including with prominent Trump backers outside Washington and on Capitol Hill.

The allegations first surfaced in reports by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

In December, Kushner joined Michael Flynn, who later became national security adviser before being forced out, to try to set up back-channel communications between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team, which raised red flags in the intelligence community.

Reuters has reported that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak a year ago, including two phone calls between April and November. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”

Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race. They have built a thick skin over the past few months in the White House, and they recognize that a certain level of attention comes with the high-profile opportunities they have been given, per the official. His comments were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said on ABC News’ “This Week”. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing”.

While taxes have taken a back seat in recent weeks, Trump tweeted Sunday: “The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule”.

“If you’re going to create a back channel that relies exclusively on the Russian communications and apparatus, that’s a really serious issue”, said Mark Lowenthal, a former assistant director at the Central Intelligence Agency. “You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversation from?” he said on ABC.

Nevertheless, some critics have called for Kushner’s security clearance to be revoked, while others say he should temporarily step aside while his ties to Moscow are being reviewed.

Tennessee Senator and Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Bob Corker told USA Today on Sunday night that he felt no urgency in posing those questions and Kushner would speak “when the time is right”. “They reached out to us yesterday to make sure that we knew that was the case and I’m sure he’s willing to do so”, Corker said on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’. He was interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in January about his contacts with Kislyak.