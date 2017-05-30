Fans Call For Oasis Reunion As Liam Breaks Feud With Brother Noel

SOME Might Say it’s the ideal moment for an Oasis reunion – after Liam Gallagher dropped the aggro to wish big brother Noel a happy 50th birthday.

He tweeted: “Happy 50th rkid, stay young LG x [sic]”. Liam previously blasted his brother – who he frequently compares to a potato – for not inviting any of their family to his birthday party.

“I’m not sure I’ll make another record any other way now from now on because it’s so exciting because even at the mastering stage last Friday it was changing”, he said.

Former Oasis frontman Liam, who will be playing O2 Ritz tomorrow to raise money for victims of the Manchester Arena attack which killed 22 last Monday, posted a happy, snark-free happy birthday to his older brother Noel.

Naturally people are getting themselves excited at the suspected olive branch and have been calling for an Oasis reunion. Love them both, ‘ he wrote on Instagram, as Madonna added: ‘Worlds collided at Noel Gallagher’s birthday Bash!