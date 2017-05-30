FBI Rejects Chaffetz’s Request For Comey Documents

In a letter to Republican committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, the FBI’s assistant director for congressional affairs, Gregory Brower, on Thursday said the agency can not turn over the memo until it consults with Robert Mueller, the newly appointed special counsel heading the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, Efe news reported.

The bureau referenced the Justice Department’s appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller for why it is withholding the requested material.

Although Comey agreed to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee after the Memorial Day weekend, he declined an invitation to answer questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee, sparking off an angry tweet by Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

“In light of this development and other considerations, we are undertaking appropriate consultation to ensure all relevant interests implicated by your request are properly evaluated”, Gregory Brower, assistant director of the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs, wrote.

“The Committee has its own, Constitutionally-based prerogative to conduct investigations”.

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff argued Wednesday that having all their hearings away from public view would make any conclusion they come to less credible to the public. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has since appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russian Federation probe. Unable to secure Comey’s cooperation, Trump then turned to the DNI and NSA to apply additional leverage, all with the direct intention of halting the investigation.

In a responding letter, Chaffetz said he still wanted any related documents that would be outside the scope of the special counsel’s investigation, and a list of documents found to be within the scope of the probe, by June 8.

The Comey memo revealed last week sent “sustained panic” through the White House and Trump’s inner circle, one official told The Daily Beast.

First reported by the Washington Post, and followed up by others, revelations about Mr. Kushner are the latest in a series of leaks from security officials that put Mr. Trump on the defensive.

Chaffetz’s panel is one of several in Congress investigating alleged efforts by Russian Federation to tip the election to Trump, and the possibility that Trump associates had coordinated with Moscow.

Congress, simultaneously with different federal agencies, is conducting several investigations to determine possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin to interfere in the presidential election to hurt the chances of Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton.