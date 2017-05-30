Featured Stock to See: Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC) stock price escalated 0.11% to finalize at $17.57 throughout previous buying and selling session. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Manulife Financial worth $67,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC.

Analysts are also projecting an Average Revenue Estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation as $1000 in the Current Quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. “Under his strong leadership, Manulife has dramatically grown its earnings, expanded its Asia and Wealth and Asset Management businesses, delivered significant shareholder value and rallied around the objective of helping its 22 million customers achieve their dreams and aspirations”. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 34,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,902,000 after buying an additional 333,725 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,007 shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation has a consensus outperform rating from 17 Wall Street analysts, and the number of shares now sold short amount to at least 0.22% of shares outstanding. (NYSE:MFC) traded up 0.11% on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The consensus recommendation by Thomson Reuters analysts is Outperform and their mean rating for the stock is 2.12 on scale of 1-5. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $19.52 and touched its 52-Week Low of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The ex-dividend date for this payment is expected to be 1 June 2017 with a record date of 5 June 2017. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.38%. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

National Bank Financial reaffirmed a "sector perform overweight" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.00 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, "hold" within the 3 range, "sell" within the 4 range, and "strong sell" within the 5 range). The rating was initiated by Dundee Securities with "Buy" on Wednesday, September 21. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: "Why Manulife Financial Corp".