The FBI is looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The statement from attorney Jamie Gorelick was issued Thursday amid reports that the FBI was investigating meetings Kushner had in December with Russian officials.

Mr Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late previous year with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

After Comey’s abrupt removal and the disclosure of the former director’s memos sparked questions about possible obstruction of justice, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is renewing his request for documents pertaining to former FBI Director James Comey. “But the Committee in no way wants to impede or interfere with the Special Counsel’s ability to conduct his investigation”, Chaffetz wrote in a response letter to Brower. The former FBI director was sacked by President Donald Trump amid the FBI’s investigation into Russian Federation meddling in the 2016 election.

In a letter to Mr McCabe, Mr Chaffetz said he is seeking to review Mr Comey’s memos and other written materials so he can “better understand” Mr Comey’s communications with the White House and attorney general’s office. At one point, Wittes recalls, Comey stood in a position so that his blue blazer would blend in with the room’s blue drapes in an effort for Trump to not notice him.”I think it’s perfectly possible to read it that way”, said Wittes. But the bureau told him Thursday it could not yet turn them over because of Mr Mueller’s probe. Chaffetz’s letter responded to the FBI’s decision to withhold documents that the committee had requested. “Whereas the Special Counsel is conducting a criminal or counterintelligence investigation that will occur largely behind closed doors, the Committee’s work will shed light on matters of high public interest, regardless of whether there is evidence of criminal conduct”, Chaffetz wrote.

Chaffetz informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation that it must provide Congress with the following evidence as soon as possible, but no later than his deadline. Chaffetz, a five-term Republican, says he doesn’t feel compelled to talk about what he may do after leaving Congress next month.

The committee also sent a separate request to White House counsel Donald McGahn asking for any audio recordings of the president’s interactions with Comey.