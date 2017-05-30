FIBA Asia Cup 2017: Gilas Pilipinas grouped with China, Iraq

The grouping of teams following the draw in Lebanon.

Gilas Pilipinas is bound to show what it is really made of as the Philippines is tied with the defending champions China.

Interestingly, China and Gilas were the top two teams at the end of the last Fiba Asia Championship in 2015 in Changsa, China, where the hosts beat the Philippines, 78-67, in the finals.

New Zealand has been drawn in Group C at the Asia Cup tournament to be hosted in Beirut from August 8 to 20, and included in their initial opposition is a mouthwatering clash with the host country Lebanon (world number 43).

New Zealand will come into camp in late July to begin preparation for the tournament, the first such participation of the Tall Blacks (and Australia) since Oceanias inclusion in Asia.

Group A is composed of 2013 champion Iran, Jordan, Syria, and India.

Group D consists of powerhouse Australia (which is bound to make its tournament debut), Chinese Taipei, Hongkong, and Japan.

Three teams will advance from the group stages with the top-ranked team automatically advancing to the quarterfinals while the second and third place teams duke it out in the qualification round.