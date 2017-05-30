Fifth man arrested in hunt for plotters behind Manchester attack

After arresting a 23-year-old man on Tuesday, police said they had taken three more men into custody on Wednesday in south Manchester, the area where Abedi lived. “These searches are connected to Monday’s attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast-moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage”, he said.

Warwickshire Police released a statement following the arrest saying extra officers were out on patrol to offer reassurance and address any concerns from the public.

Police were last night investigating a network around the man who killed 22 people in Monday’s suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, with possible links to Syria or Libya.

The suspect in the deadly Manchester concert bombing was driven by what he saw as unjust treatment of Arabs in Britain, a relative said Thursday, confirming he made a final phone call in which he pleaded: “Forgive me”.

Abedi’s family remained a focus, too, with a brother in England, his father and another brother in Libya among those detained.

“And as I’ve said, it continues at a pace”.

A source said investigators were hunting for accomplices who may have helped build the suicide bomb and who could be ready to kill again.

But, just over two weeks away from a national election, Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and political parties said they would resume campaigning in the coming days. The authorities have raised the threat level in the nation from “severe” to a “critical” level.