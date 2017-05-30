Five questions Arsene Wenger must answer when he faces the Arsenal board

Asked if delivering the FA Cup would be a ideal way to say goodbye having been at the club for almost 21 years, Wenger replied: “There is no flawless way”.

Wenger’s men claimed the trophy for the third time in four seasons with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger will attend an Arsenal board meeting created to resolve his future on Tuesday having already agreed the terms of a new two-year contract at the club as long ago as November, sources have told ESPN FC.

Bolstered by the FA Cup triumph, Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has said he will go into Tuesday’s board meeting full of confidence in securing a new contract with the capital football giants.

Wenger made it clear that he runs the show after the Wembley win, but Kroenke will find a way to keep Gazidis sweet in the negotiations over the future direction of the club. When asked if he would make a presentation at the board meeting, Wenger replied: “The best presentation?” It would be ridiculous that 20 years depends on one game and the future of the club depends on one game. He deserves this. We changed the formation and had a lot of success.

“I meet many Arsenal fans who are absolutely fantastic”.

Sources have told ESPN FC, however, that Wenger wants to remain at the helm and that the broad outline of an extended contract was agreed, but not signed, six months ago.

His decision is going to get a mixed reaction from Arsenal fans, and many will be angered, although there is a huge section of fans who will be happy with his performance at the end of the campaign, and won’t be too aggrieved by his choice. That is what I have not accepted this season and I will never accept it. “But they should take a lot from what they’ve done this year”.