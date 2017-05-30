Focus on premiums may undermine benefits

John Barrasso, R-Wyo., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, following after a Republican policy luncheon.

The Congressional Budget Office says 23 million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026 if the American Health Care Act becomes law. Sicker folks, and older ones, would face dramatically higher costs for coverage – five times as high for older people – pricing many individuals out of the market altogether, the review found. The proposed 22.9 percent hike by Blue Cross and Blue Shield will hurt those who can afford it least, and it seems like yet another sign of the trouble the Affordable Care Act is in here and across the country. The CBO estimated that the percentage of adults in households making less than 200% of the official poverty line (or about $40,000 for a family of three) who would wind up without health insurance would double under Trumpcare, as compared to Obamacare. Nearly immediately, health care organizations spoke out against the bill, claiming it would leave millions of Americans without insurance and consumers with higher out-of-pocket costs.

The newest rendition of the AHCA would save the federal government $119 billion over 10 years, a reduction from the $150 million savings cited in the previous version of the bill. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find some more positive-sounding numbers in the nonpartisan CBO’s report. About 90 percent of North Carolina residents with ACA plans have qualified for subsidies, holding their costs down, but the Trump administration hasn’t said whether it will continue to fund them. The GOP goal is simple: force insurers to hike premiums or leave the exchanges altogether, as many already have, so that an Obamacare replacement becomes more appealing to Americans. It would also drive up premiums and cut coverage for older Americans and those with preexisting conditions. In addition to the proposed Medicaid cuts, the bill reduces subsidies that offset premium and out-of-pocket costs and allows higher premiums for older age groups than are now permitted.

Lately, he says, he’s seen more people coming to the ER with substance abuse and mental health problems.

Republicans in both chambers are facing the changed reality that Americans now believe health care for all is a right. He said he wanted the Senate bill to have “a lot more money” than the House measure, which would provide $138 billion over a decade to help states buttress health care markets.

The budget office concluded that on average, premiums for people buying their own insurance would eventually be lower than under Obama’s 2010 law under the House bill.

And in their rush to pass the bill without even knowing its cost or impact, the Republicans were guilty of legislative malpractice – worse than when Democrats forced through the Affordable Care Act.

She adds: “Over time, less healthy individuals (including those with pre-existing or newly acquired medical conditions) would be unable to purchase comprehensive coverage with premiums close to those under current law and might not be able to purchase coverage at all“.

An immediate threat would be to seniors and Alaskans with disabilities who rely on cost-efficient services to remain at home, where they want to be. Company workers would now not feel like it is necessary to sign the coverage because they will not get a penalty.