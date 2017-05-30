Foo Fighters Keep Playing ‘Everlong’ After BottleRock Festival Pulls Plug

The band made an appearance at the BottleRock festival in California’s Napa Valley last night (May 29), stretching their set past the festival’s 10 p.m. curfew with a run-through of their hit “Everlong“.

Playing an enormous 20-song setlist with the usual crowd-pleasing favourites, including a cover of Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust and 867-5309, the performance finished with an unpredictable surprise.

The Foos’ BottleRock performance marks the group’s first full US set in two years. By all accounts it was a standard Foo Fighters festival show – that was until the very end.

Undeterred, Dave Grohl and Co. kept performing anyway as the enthusiastic and probably wine-drunk crowd sang along.

San Francisco Chronicle reports that promoters “promptly shut down the speakers and video screens” halfway through the Foos” performance of set closer “Everlong’ as the band had surpassed a strict 10pm curfew. The Cure previously had the plugged pulled on them in 2014.