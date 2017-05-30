Foreign relief aid pledged to Sri Lanka after floods

The flooding is the worst since May 2003 when 250 people were killed and 10,000 homes destroyed after a similarly powerful monsoon, officials said.

The flooding was brought on by monsoon rains across southwestern portions of the country, according to the Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Disaster Management. A total of 545,243 people were affected by the disaster.

The Red Cross is providing financial and technical support, said a statement by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

SRC added that two teams of disaster response volunteers are on standby to be deployed to Sri Lanka over the coming weeks to assist with relief efforts.

“We are displaced and have no place to go”, said Rathana Kumari, who fled her flooded home with her family and took refuge on the Southern Expressway, a highway linking Colombo with the cities of Matara and Galle.

‘I have lived in this area for 27 years and we have gone through floods, but never experienced this much water, ‘ the 62-year told news agency AFP in Kalutara district on the southwest coast as a navy boat carried him to safety.

Outbreaks of diseases such as dengue fever and cholera, and illnesses like diarrhea and dysentery, are often a threat in the aftermath of floods due to water-logging, say experts.

“There is only a roof and building”. Displaced people living in emergency shelters are particularly vulnerable.

The bout of severe weather also triggered landslides throughout the country.

As search and rescue teams look for more than 100 people who remain missing, and Sri Lanka’s military in boats and helicopters struggle to reach marooned villagers with food and clean water, charities are warning of a looming health threat.

A Sri Lankan flood victim cleans his shop in Colombo.

Earlier this week, the government increased the amount of money allocated for the preliminary relief measures in seven districts affected by the flood and landslide.

The United Nations was also donating water purification tablets, tents and other supplies, and the United States, China and Pakistan also promised relief supplies.

The government has deployed nearly 2,000 military personnel to affected areas.