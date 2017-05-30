Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos injured in Athens vehicle bomb

An explosion inside a auto in Greece’s capital wounded former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos on Thursday, police said.

Papademos, who underwent surgery after sustaining injuries to his leg, stomach and chest, opened the envelope as he was being driven home in Athens. However, police did not immediately confirm that it was a parcel bomb.Papademos was taken to the hospital and also his driver was also wounded.

No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack, at the time of attack Papademos was in the armored auto.

Before becoming prime minister, Papademos worked as vice president of the European Central Bank from 2002-2010. The former prime minister’s auto was parked by the side of the road, in front of its escort vehicle. “I wish a speedy recovery to him and the people who accompanied him”.

“We want to determine whether security procedures were followed”, a police source told AFP, hours after Papademos and two guards were injured by the bomb that exploded as they rode in an armoured vehicle in Athens.

The attack against Papademos is the first targeting a serving or former prime minister since the restoration of democracy in 1974 after a seven-year military dictatorship, SKAI television channel noted. Two other people were injured in the blast.

The group also previously claimed responsibility for a device found at the German Finance Minister’s office. Police cordoned off the area of the blast and a government spokesman described the explosion as an “attack”. The rigged package to the International Monetary Fund exploded, injuring an employee. “The prime minister has been updated about all the events by the minister of public order and he will continue to receive updates”, Tzanakopoulos said. It was really impressive.

At the Bank of Greece, Papademos oversaw his country’s move from the drachma to the euro in 2002.