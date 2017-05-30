Fort Jackson National Cemetery Honors Fallen Soldiers

But imagine seeing 559 of them, one after the other. Now, they’re being honored for their service to the nation.

The 18th annual Ride to Remember brought hundreds of motorcyclists that filled the streets Monday morning. “We honor our brothers no longer with us”.

There were many wreath-laying ceremonies across the country in honor of Memorial Day, including here in the Midlands.

After the program concluded, individual families dispersed into the cemetery to visit loved ones and reflect on the sacrifices made by many service members. They served all of us by serving in the armed forces.

Memorial Day is being commemorated today with events throughout the territory, as Virgin Islanders, as well as the islands’ leaders, remember the fearless men and women who died while serving in the armed forces.

She said there is one thing he said to her that helps put today in perspective, “I didn’t want him to go to war, but he said if going to war means keeping you all safe I’m willing to go”. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.

Families around the Denver metro area remembered from lining the streets of Colorado’s biggest Memorial Day parade in Commerce City to gathering at Fort Logan National Cemetery. “We need to get together and be reminded what everyone has contributed to make this a great and free country“.

Feature image: Pictures from Memorial Day 2015 commemoration. I think it’s just a holiday to barbecue.