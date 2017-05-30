Fox Host Claims She’s in Talks to Replace Sean Spicer

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle said she has held conversations about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. The firebrand conservative was divorced from liberal California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsome, who was then San Francisco mayor, in 2006 after four years marriage, noted the news group.

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, pictured during New York Fashion Week in February, says it would be an honour to serve her country.

Guilfoyle said Spicer was in a “very tough position”.

Spicer has had an adversarial relationship with the White House press corps from the beginning, starting with a dispute over inauguration crowd sizes, and the GOP communications veteran has also reportedly drawn the ire of President Trump on various occasions.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (L), appears alongside her co-hosts and Alex Trebek on the set of Fox News" "The Five, ' New York City, Feb. 26, 2014. "He just gets beat up by these people and again you know they don't show the 90 questions that they asked and answered properly". I wouldn't wish that job on my worst enemy, regardless of the administration in power. Another official said to expect fewer on-camera briefings in general – something that the administration has been toying with since Trump entered office.

Guilfoyle has been with Fox News since 2005 as part of its daily talk show, which was moved into a prime-time slot following the April 19 firing of the network’s longtime anchor Bill O’Reilly. Why would he want to decrease the credibility which is already in question of this White House and comments that are made from that podium?

“Sean Spicer is a very nice man and a patriot”.

“I think it’d be a fascinating job”, Guilfoyle said.

The president was “furious” at the rumors that the Fox News personality was making a bid for Spicer’s job, the Washington Examiner reported. “At the same time, life is exciting and it’s about different chapters in your life, so I’m excited about the future”.