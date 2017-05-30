French Open 2017: Nadal helps Paire up from floor after brutal rally

“It was a good test”, Dimitrov said.

Former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has beaten Christina McHale of the United States in straight sets to reach the second round of the French Open.

– Basilashvili will face Serbia’s Viktor Troicki in the second round. He had won the 2016 Australian Open before winning in Roland Garros.

Makarova, now ranked 40 after reaching a career high of eight, was a double break ahead again for 3-0 in the second set. She was broken twice and that will be of concern to her. In Madrid, she had wins over World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova & Alize Cornet before losing to the in-form Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Andre Agassi watches on during the game.

A chance phone call led to Djokovic sounding out Agassi, who agreed to work with the Serb on a temporary basis – but only after persuasion from his wife and former tennis legend Steffi Graf.

But don’t expect Wawrinka to jump for joy if he crosses paths with Agassi in Paris.

“I really was a (Pete) Sampras fan, to tell you the truth”, he said. If Bouchard’s ankle can heal quickly prior to her 1st round match, she would have a strong chance against No. 72 Risa Ozaki in the opening round but it would get quite hard from there. “Not only that but Francesca is a legend and I was very excited to play on Philippe Chatrier court with her”, said Muguruza.

Muguruza, who stunned Serena Williams in last year’s final, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 to set-up a second round clash with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. Her Grand Slam return – on day one of the 2017 French Open – was a victory regardless of the scoreline.

On Sunday, May 28, the 2017 French Open will begin in at 5:00 a.m. ET at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The draw didn’t do him any favours, being put in the same half as Djokovic & Thiem, who would be his biggest competitors going by recent history.

The 27-year-old Kvitova, who is seeded 15th, hit nine aces and broke her opponent’s serve three times.

Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova fought off a knife-wielding home invader at her apartment in the Czech Republic in December. Seeded Americans John Isner and Madison Keys play their first-rounders, too.

Nadal versus Djokovic is already being talked about as the match of the tournament if it is to materialise. Victory here in Paris would see him win his 15th Grand Slam, lifting him above Pete Sampras and behind only Roger Federer on the list of all-time singles titles. He then called for the doctor at the start of the third set and the match was over inside two hours. Muguruza could be in line to win his second career major at Roland Garros this June.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion produced a clinical display, limiting himself to just 18 unforced errors and advancing in less than two hours.