French Open 2017: Top seed Kerber crashes out in opening round

Chinese Wang Qiang was eliminated by 10th-seeded Venus Williams 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round of 2017 French Open, while world No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany continued her lackluster performance on clay, losing to Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 6-2.

Kerber has endured a tough 2017 after winning two majors a year ago and taking Serena Williams’ place at the top of the world rankings. It’s the latest in a string of early exits for Kerber, who reached her first three major finals in 2016.

“And the expectations are also from me really big, of course, because I know what I can do, what I did a year ago”.

“There is much bigger expectation this year, especially in the big tournament and Grand Slams”. “She’s a great player, I knew that she wasn’t going to miss it, and that I had to win it”.

“Now I have a little bit more time to think about what we will do in the next few weeks, and how I prepare for the grass season”.

Makarova’s take when informed of the history made by her victory?

Kerber had only four winners and 12 unforced errors in the first set and didnt even earn a break point until the last game, which Makarova won, anyway. “I was also fighting with my emotion”. “At the end of the match, it was really tough as I knew she wouldn’t give it to me – I had to win it”, said Makarova, a former semi-finalist at the Australian and US Opens.

The 27-year-old, who dropped her racket and hid some tears behind her hands after match point, had spent five months out of the game since undergoing emergency surgery in December when she was stabbed during a burglary.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova downed outclassed Julia Boserup of the United States 6-3, 6-2, falling to her knees in celebration in the moment of victory before weeping at the net.

Kvitova carried on with a break in the first game of the second set, and broke again for 5-2.

Puig won 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2 over Vinci in an hour and 50 minutes while the 32-year-old Argentinian made a 7-5, 6-3 and 6-4 over Mannarino.

Despite having to deal with the physical – and psychological – trauma of a home burglary and a serious physical attack, Kvitova – who had been an unsure entry at the French Open, played her opening match in true Kvitova fashion.

Elsewhere, men’s seeded players Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov swept their opponents, while local favorite Lucas Pouille had to come back from 2-1 down to edge compatriot Julien Benneteau in full sets.

This marked Kerber’s 11th consecutive trip to the French Open with her best coming in 2012 when she reached the quarterfinals.

Her staggering longevity is illustrated by the fact that her potential second round opponent is compatriot Amanda Anisimova who, at just 15, is the youngest main draw competitor since 2005.