French President brands his handshake with Trump as ‘moment of truth’

But Trump seemed to change his tune when meeting with Macron, with Trump reportedly saying “you were my guy” when the two met for their handshake matchup.

He went on to compare Trump to Russian and Turkey Presidents.

“It’s not the be-all-and-end-all… but a moment of truth“, Macron said. In a new interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, Macron told the paper that the handshake was “a moment of truth“. “We need to show that we won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, while not overhyping things either”.

Last week, the Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart stated that Macron was warned ahead of time about Trump’s notorious power shake and that he likely prepared beforehand.

It would appear Trump’s favorite display of dominance only works when he has the element of surprise, as physically overpowering a 70-year-old man who can’t be bothered to walk down the street is not a challenging task for most. “One of the things we do with our handshakes is we establish comfort”.

The Odoxa poll for France Inter radio and L’Express magazine said Macron’s start-up “Republic On The Move” party would come top with 29 percent of votes in the June legislative election, which takes place in two rounds on June 11 and June 18.

In addition to the awkward Abe shake, Trump has foisted his unusual tug-and-pull style on other high-profile figures, including Vice President Mike Pence and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

While Macron reportedly sought to convey strength with the handshake, he spoke fondly of Trump on Saturday after a Group of Seven summit in Italy, praising the US president’s “capacity to listen”.

It is a tactic that others have also employed when meeting the United States leader.