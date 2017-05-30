French president flexes diplomatic muscles in Putin meeting

The highly symbolic meeting in the sumptuous setting of the Palace of Versailles was aimed at defining the two leaders’ personal relationship after tension and mistrust during the French presidential election campaign and suggestions Russian Federation had sought to meddle in the French democratic process.

Macron said he favoured a democratic transition in Syria that would “preserve the Syrian state”.

But Macron had a more conciliatory tone after meeting with Putin.

Macron also said that France would respond immediately to any use of chemical weapons in Syria, which is a staunch ally of Russian Federation.

Macron said he had discussed the reports of collective punishment of gay men in Chechnya with Putin and that they had agreed on a “very regular monitoring” of the situation. The exhibition celebrates the ties between Russian Federation and France forged 300 years ago by Peter the Great when he visited France after encouraging diplomatic ties between the two countries.

On human rights, Macron said he had raised the troubles facing gay and transgender people in Chechnya and those of nongovernmental organizations. Macron said that is why he banned reporters from those two media outlets from his campaign headquarters during the presidential race.

“I will be demanding in my exchanges with Russia”, Macron said after the G7 summit on Saturday.

“They didn’t act like media, like journalists”.

There were no statements from Russia Today or Sputnik immediately available.

Macron, 39, who won the May 17 election in a landslide, said he and Putin had “extremely frank” talks.

Against the gilded backdrop of the Palace of Versailles, Macron and Putin pledged to work with each other to fight terrorism. Putin dismissed claims that Russian hackers infiltrated Macron’s campaign as unsubstantiated. These hacking allegations, he said, were not based on facts.

“Many things in the future will depend on the first meeting”, Alexander Orlov, the Russian ambassador to France, told Europe 1 radio.

The Kremlin appeared to favour Mr Macron’s far-right opponent Marine Le Pen for the presidency during the campaign – a view reinforced when Mr Putin granted her an audience a month before the election’s first round.

During the campaign, which climaxed with Mr Macron’s election on 7 May, Mr Macron’s camp irritated the Kremlin by saying its campaign’s networks, databases and sites had come under attack from locations inside Russian Federation.

The Kremlin and RT itself have rejected allegations of meddling in the election.

Asked if sanctions against Russian Federation were helping to stop the fighting in eastern Ukraine, Putin said, “Here is the answer: in no way”.

The deal has helped reduce the scale of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but clashes have continued and political elements of the agreement have stalled.

“It’s important that Mr. Putin is ready to hear, we hope, strong words coming from Mr. Macron, to say “stop” to that homophobia, which has lasted for too long”, Cecile Coudriou of Amnesty International said.

Not least of those is its demand for lifting European economic sanctions against Russian Federation that were put in place after the annexation of Crimea and meddling in Ukraine.

“There will be no breakthroughs, but still it would definitely be a step toward improving the relations between Russian Federation and France”, he said.