The use of chemical weapons in Syria is a red line for France and would result in reprisals, President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The US spy agencies also say RT and Sputnik were major players in Russia’s attempt to influence the election. Putin emphasized the need for Russian Federation and France to develop closer cooperation and strongly rejected accusations of meddling in the recent French presidential vote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French couterpart Emmanuel Macron met in Palace of Versailles to discuss bilateral relations.

“What’s important is that during our talks today we sensed that we look at many things in the same way, although there are some differences”, Putin said.

Russian Federation is a strong supporter of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad whereas, as Putin adviser Yuri Ushakov said before the visit, France “is among the countries with a very severe stance towards [Assad’s] regime”.

Any use of chemical weapons would result in reprisals and an immediate riposte, at least where France is concerned. Russian Federation protested that the United States retaliation violated global law and said it would ruin bilateral relations.

Speaking through a translator, Putin said the two countries were “totally capable of trying to progress together” on world affairs.

But there was no disguising the rifts.

Monday’s meeting – during which Macron and Putin were also scheduled to tour an exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of Russian Czar Peter the Great’s trip to Paris – was scheduled to discuss weighty topics, including the crises in Syria and Ukraine. Also, a Human Rights Watch report published earlier this month, said that there was evidence of use of nerve gas by Syria in multiple chemical attacks.

He did not specify what form such reprisals could take, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking IS targets as part of an worldwide coalition. Reporters from Russian Federation today and Sputnik we’re not journalists but propagandists spreading total lies about me, no more, no less.

“I am prepared to welcome anybody always”, he said. She says the worldwide community needs to be tougher on Putin. Putin openly supported two of Macron’s rivals, Republican Francois Fillon and then Marine Le Pen, and Macron’s team accused the Russian government of involvement in a series of cyber attacks on their systems.

Putin said at a joint news conference with Macron that he had no reason to refuse a meeting with Le Pen, who had visited Moscow before and long worked to develop ties.

“Anyway, it is nearly impossible”, he said.

Directly after the French election, he moved quickly to try reset relations with France, congratulating Macron and urging him to work to overcome their countries’ “mutual distrust”.

As cameras rolled, Mr Macron held on tight to Mr Trump’s notorious power grip as the two men sat next to each other, the Frenchman’s mouth clenched and eyes firmly fixed at the 70-year-old tycoon’s squinty stare.

He also said there was “nothing to discuss” when asked by journalists about allegations Russian Federation has tried to meddle in foreign elections.

The talks were intense at times, but Putin said Franco-Russian ties withstood “all points of friction” during the meeting. “It was an exchange that was extremely frank, direct, with a lot of things that were said”.

The body language Monday was good.

Monday’s meeting was Mr Macron’s latest diplomatic test after the G7 talks in Sicily and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels where he turned the tables on US President Donald Trump by holding him in a clenched handshake until their knuckles went white. And on that subject, I very precisely pointed out to President Putin the expectation of France.

Macron, nearly lecturing Putin, couldn’t resist the opportunity to hammer home a message.

SACHA KOULAEVA: We can not treat a person who is responsible of crimes against humanity and war crimes as a normal head of state.