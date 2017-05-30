From CalArts to Cannes: Sofia Coppola wins Best Director for ‘The Beguiled’

Kruger was honored for her performance in Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade“.

He was responding to a question about how he felt, as an LGBTQ icon, with the festival favourite 120 Battements Par Minute (120 Beats Per Minute) not winning the Palme d’Or.

CANNES •The Swedish movie The Square – a slick, diverting art- gallery satire and social commentary – was the surprise victor of the Cannes Film Festival’s highest award, the Palme d’Or, on Sunday.

The jury awarded its coveted Palme d’Or award to Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square“.

The president of the Cannes jury, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, praised the film for exploring the “dictatorship” of political correctness and those trapped by it.

The couple – who first met playing husband and wife in 2013’s Her and star in the upcoming biblical epic, Mary Magdalene, together – got very cozy when they were seated next to each other at the awards presentation. “This film is an homage to those who died but also those who survived and are still alive, who had so much courage“, said the movie’s director, former ACT UP member Robin Campillo.

Qiu told a press conference the screening at Cannes was the first time he had seen the film since it was finished, which he described as “not the best experience for a director”.

“I’m hoping to shoot it at the end of next year – if I can get the money to shoot it”, he said. “She’s like this tough, German warrior, which I really loved”.

Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Nelyubov (Loveless) went home with the Prix Du Jury (Jury Prize).

“The Square” is an often savagely amusing takedown of the limits of free speech and the blurred lines between the sexes.

One set-piece featuring a wild, bare-chested man performing as an ape wreaking havoc at a posh gala dinner has already entered festival legend.

Almodovar had made clear beforehand that he didn’t want the Palme to go to a movie that isn’t shown on big screens.

What also affected him was that the film deals with a serious issue with incredible imagination, that it is rich and has many layers to it.

Video-streaming company Netflix, which had two acclaimed movies in competition – Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories – left empty-handed.