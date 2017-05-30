G7 breaks up without U.S. agreement on climate

US President Donald Trump has left the G7 summit in Sicily with a parting-shot tweet saying he hadn’t made up his mind whether to back a major accord on climate change.

Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Monday said President Trump’s refusal to affirm the Paris climate agreement represents a “striking abdication of American leadership”.

Trump, who for months has delayed a decision on the climate agreement, made his announcement at the conclusion of the G-7 summit in Taormina, Italy.

President Trump has reportedly told multiple people, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, that the United States will exit the Paris Agreement, a step that would unravel President Barack Obama’s climate policies.

As the incoming President of COP 23, the United Nations climate change conference Bainimarama has appealed to the US President, Donald Trump to “preserve at all costs” the historic achievement that was reached in the French capital in 2015 and the multilateral consensus for decisive action to reduce carbon emissions and arrest the current rate of global warming.

Trump’s reluctance appeared to provoke mixed reactions from G7 leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel who described the summit’s climate talks as “unsatisfactory”. “Here we have the situation that six members, or even seven if you want to add the European Union, stand against one”.

The U.S., he said, is “well positioned to compete” with the agreement in place and staying in means “a seat at the negotiating table to ensure a level playing field”.

Trump told Macron he is under “heavy” pressure back in the USA on the climate accord brokered by the Obama administration in 2015.

But while officials signalled some progress on bridging differences about trade with the protectionist Trump, differences on the climate issue remained irreconcilable.

The leaders, who are meeting in Sicily, have been wrangling on the wording of a final communique since yesterday with worldwide trade and climate change the main stumbling blocks.

Trump has criticized efforts to cut emissions, saying they hurt US economic competitiveness.

“His views are evolving, he came here to learn”, Cohn said.

“My sense is the climate train has left the station around the world and even in the United States – particularly at the state level – there’s an terrible lot going on”, Robertson said.

Diplomats said on counter-terrorism, Syria and North Korea, there was broad G7 agreement. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.

Though the president has yet to make a final decision, his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, indicated Friday that the president was growing more attuned to the European stance on the issue. “Just this week, members of his administration indicated that the White House had not yet decided what to do on the issue”. Hundreds of corporations and investors have endorsed the Paris agreement pact, including oil companies Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Exxon Mobil, which was previously led by Tillerson.