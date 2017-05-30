G7 breaks up without USA agreement on climate

The White House has repeatedly promised a decision on the Paris Agreement only to delay as the issue continued to divide Trump’s advisers. Plus, support for climate action is far reaching, with everyone from CEOs to Pope Francis calling for the U.S.to lead.

Iain Keith, campaign director of Avaaz, an activist network, said: “Today, G6 leaders put our planet first, showing that even the U.S. president can not stop the inevitable clean energy revolution”.

The meeting’s final declaration reflected a stalemate between the USA and the six other participating countries, which are all strongly committed to the Paris accord. “That was a big topic where numerous European leaders talked about these global agreements … without the United States it’s sort of missing a big gap when you take the biggest economy out”.

“He is spending time on climate, he is spending time on the Paris agreement”, Cohn said.

Back in 2012, Trump had tweeted: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make USA manufacturing non-competitive”, in a comment that was picked up by former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign previous year.

While Trump was returning to the USA, the political news website Axios reported that he had said he plans to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

The tweet – and Trump’s refusal to commit at the G7 summit – came after weeks of speculation that the Trump administration may choose to leave the Paris accord, which put forth global goals to mitigate climate change.

President Donald Trump has decided that the United States will leave the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a new report.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, she told reporters.

For what it’s worth, a top Trump aide said on Friday that the president’s views on climate change are “evolving”. “Any decision on climate change would ultimately be based on what’s best for the United States”.

“We are waiting for the contribution of the United States in the Paris Climate Deal“, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told a news conference in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina.

Greenpeace regretted the outcome but held out hope that Trump might change tack. Its decisions are not binding as an worldwide treaty would be, simply representing the leaders’ political commitment to carry through.

USA officials said he had enjoyed “robust” conversations with his allies in Sicily and had also learnt a lot – especially in the debate on climate change, which he has previously dismissed as a hoax.

“Leaders must now keep resolve”.

Fiji is now awaiting US President Donald Trump’s decision on the Paris Agreement.