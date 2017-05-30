G7 leaders search for consensus on Russian Federation sanctions, protectionism

Friday, the Washington Post reported that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the US about setting up secret communications with Moscow. “It’s a world problem”, the president said.

United States officials said he had enjoyed “robust” conversations with his allies in Sicily and had also learnt a lot – especially in the debate on climate change, which he has previously dismissed as a hoax.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, she told reporters.

Talks towards a planned EU-U.S. free trade agreement have been put on hold since Trump’s election victory on a more protectionist platform last November. It was a similar story in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly greeted Trump and the president reciprocated with emotional appearances at the Western Wall and Holocaust museum and suggested that there was an opening for peace with the Palestinians.

Greenpeace and Oxfam members carried out stunts on the seafront of Giardini Naxo on Friday to urge the Group of Seven leaders to fight climate change, one of the most problematic issues on the agenda of the two-day meeting. Just like his position on the European Union, the president has recently shifted gears, praising NATO’s necessity.

This tweet comes after Trump lectured member countries on payments at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters on Thursday, where he said that 2 percent of a country’s GDP is the minimum in terms of necessary contributions.

“I think you can expect the president to be very tough on them, saying, ‘Look the U.S.is spending 4 percent”.

“We are satisfied by how things went”, said Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, while acknowledging splits with Washington in some areas.

An anti-terror coordinator may also be named. Only five of NATO’s 28 members meet the target: Britain, Estonia, debt-laden Greece, Poland and the United States, which spends more on defense than all the other allies combined. The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and pledged to up the penalties if Russian interference in Ukraine intensified.

While in Belgium, Trump will unveil a memorial to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the only time in the alliance’s history that the Article 5 mutual defense pledge has been invoked.

He notes that the American people chose Trump and adds, “so we are coming to terms with this choice”.

Brussels is the fourth stop on Trump’s nine-day global trip, the first such trip of his presidency.

Although he tweeted that he would make a decision next week, his apparent reluctance to embrace the first-ever legally binding global climate deal that was signed by 195 countries clearly annoyed German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Protests were slated to take place outside the heavily guarded security perimeter near the city’s airport and downtown.

U.S. President Donald Trump, and the leaders of six other wealthy democracies – France, Britain, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada – are in Taormina, Sicily for this year’s G-7 summit at the 5-star San Domenico Palace hotel.