Bernhard Langer has a two-shot lead midway through the Senior PGA Championship after a second-round 67 at Trump National.

The 54-year-old Singh is 10 under par for the week on the par 5s at President Donald Trump’s 7,100-yard course on the shores of the Potomac River.

Langer pulled ahead of Singh with 12-foot birdie on the par-4 16th.

Langer stayed close to Singh despite an off day by his standards.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Billy Andrade tied for third place at 13-under par, while Scott McCarron and Bob Estes tied for fifth at 12-under par.

Nicklaus never won all five (he never got the Senior British Open), but he did win eight senior majors. Scott McCarron and Bob Estes were at 12-under 276 and rounded out the top six, one ahead of former PGA Championship victor David Toms.

It was Langer’s ninth senior major win and for once he sounded a little tired.

According to Golf Digest, getting credit for nine senior majors would not only keep the South African tied for the most, but his claim to achieving the career senior Grand Slam is based on having won the Senior Open Championship. Singh, however, missed his eagle putt and remained tied at 16 under par.

The Senior PGA was the only major that had eluded Langer, 59, during his dominant decade-long run on the 50-and-over circuit.

“Remember the Open Championship itself wasn’t made official by the PGA Tour until 1995, which meant it didn’t count on the victory totals of Snead, Hogan, Palmer, NIcklaus and myself all that time”, Player said.

There were key moments at four straight holes starting at the eighth, where Langer made a 6-foot putt for par.

Singh then dropped a shot with a bogey at the 210-yard fourth, missing a short putt to leave both players at 15 under. The putt on 17, I just over-read the first one, and I was too concerned about the line than the speed, but the stroke feels good. I have always said that records are made to be broken, and congratulations on your ninth senior major. Langer's second shot came to rest pin high some six feet from the cup, and his birdie try missed just left.

“It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for me, and hopefully this is encouraging for the older people that are my age that they can still improve their game, that they can still play good golf and get better even in their late 50s or early 60s”.