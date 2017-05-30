Gaviglio gets first win as Mariners beat Rockies, 6-5

The Colorado Rockies have won six straight games when scoring more than one run. The Mariners are 5-1 in the last 6 meetings in Colorado and the over is 5-2-1 in the last 8 meetings. He usually found himself ahead in the count but gave up a pair of singles to Gamel and Cano before walking Nelson Cruz, his second bases-loaded jam in three innings. “I liked the opposite-field homer he hit in Philadelphia (on Thursday off Vince Velasquez)”. “Just go out there and compete as best you can”. The Mariners’ long-slumbering attack also shows renewed signs of life. Chatwood started the inning by allowing a hit to Mariners pitcher Sam Gaviglio, which was followed by a hit by pitch, a walk, and a wild pitch that scored the first run of the game.

He tossed five scoreless innings in his first career start May 18 against the Chicago White Sox before getting charged with five runs (one earned) over six frames in a loss at Washington on Wednesday, getting victimized by a first-inning error that opened up a big rally.

Gaviglio (1-1) surrendered homers to Charlie Blackmon in the third inning and Trevor Story in the fifth but carried a 6-3 lead into the sixth inning. The rookie allowed five runs on six hits and left after two singles to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. It also made the score 6-5 going into the seventh. Nick Vincent, Marc Rzepczynski and Dan Altavilla then combined for a scoreless eighth before Edwin Diaz blew through three hitters in the ninth.

“Eddie’s got his confidence back”, manager Scott Servais said. In short, he was rushing through his delivery, which resulted in dragging his arm, which straightened his fastball and caused a lack of command in his slider. When he does that, then the slider doesn’t have to be ideal.

“It’s probably the most challenging in the league to play in”, Servais said, “but we need Cruz’s bat in the lineup. We have the pieces to do that, but you’ve got to have that guy at the back end”.

“The bullpen”, he said, “did a great job”.

In a season riddled with injuries and disappointment, winning consecutive games had become a challenge for the Seattle Mariners. “It’s about time we’ve done that”.

Colorado fell to 33-20 on the season and are now just a half-game up on the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

Gaviglio ignited a three-run third inning with a leadoff single to center.

Chatwood is now 2-4 with a 7.03 ERA at Coors Field this season.

Cruz had an RBI ground out and a walk that led to a run in four plate appearances. Parra’s two-out single drove in Carlos Gonzalez in the fourth, cutting Seattle’s lead to 3-2.

One-out singles by Gamel and Cano preceded a walk to Cruz before Seager punched a two-run double into center.

The Mariners led 6-2.

PLUS: First baseman Danny Valencia went 3-for-5 and has hits in seven straight games.

Chatwood played with the Mariners’ firepower in the fifth and got burned. Yovani Gallardo had the other hit.

QUOTABLE: Gaviglio on pitching at Coors Field: “It’s like pitching in a PCL (Pacific Coast League) game”. Regular bench coach Tim Bogar is attending to a family matter. Robinson Cano and Guillermo Heredia homered while Christian Bergman tossed seven scoreless innings as Seattle salvaged the finale of a three-game set at Fenway Park with a 5-0 triumph Sunday.