Gemfields PLC (GEM) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) price objective on shares of Emis Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The stock of AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by UBS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on Hays plc from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. As per Wednesday, April 27, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 19th.COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt” was reported by Transcript Daily and is the sole property of of Transcript Daily. N+1 Singer maintained Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) on Friday, November 20 with “Hold” rating. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock decreased 1.59% or GBX 1.51 on May 26, reaching GBX 93.24. Emis Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 786.97 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.94. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and worldwide trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/23/insider-buying-3i-group-plc-iii-insider-acquires-25140-in-stock.html. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £9,730 ($12,657.73).

Hays plc is a recruitment company. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.