General Election: Labour’s odds shortening by the hour following May’s u-turn

The Labour Party, says ICM, at 33 percent has regained some of the ground it lost in previous months and has “won the short term manifesto battle“, but with a 14 percent lead it is still the Tories election to lose.

“As postal votes land through letterboxes across the country today, it is clear that the Tory plan for social care isn’t strong and stable, it is weak and wobbly“.

“And we also said that we would protect £100,000 of your savings so, however expensive your care, you can pass something on to your family. And by failing to put a figure for a cap on social care costs, she has only added to the uncertainty for millions of older people and their families”.

“She can’t be trusted to give dignity and fairness to the elderly and the sick”.

“The original Conservative proposals left many facing an unlimited bill, with no state support until assets fell below £100,000, and no means for individuals to plan ahead to cover possible care costs while keeping inheritance aspirations intact”.

Mrs May’s plans have been dubbed a “dementia tax“, because patients at home would be forced to pay for care, while those receiving hospital treatment for diseases such as cancer would not.

“They haven’t explained to the millions of people, who are desperately anxious at the moment about what kind of care they are going to get in the future, desperately anxious for children as well about how their parents are going to be looked after”.

Survation said in a blog alongside its data that respondents “were more likely to say that Labour, rather than the Conservatives, had the best policies for young people, families with young children, managing the National Health Service, improving the education system and older people and pensioners”.

Mrs May is expected to say the UK’s future prosperity depends on “getting the next five years right”, adding: “That is why we need someone representing Britain who is 100 per cent committed to the cause”.

Speaking at the launch of the Tories’ Welsh manifesto in Wrexham, Mrs May said: “This manifesto says that we will come forward with a consultation paper, a government green paper”.

The Conservative party has announced a partial U-turn on its controversial “dementia tax” proposals after a widespread backlash.

Former Chancellor George Osborne, now editor of the Evening Standard, tweeted that the move was a U-turn. “Labour is not offering that. we are proud to be offering something very distinct”.

In response one reporter said the climbdown highlighted the Tories were peddling a “manifesto of chaos” to voters.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that May had not consulted some of her most senior colleagues on the plans announced last week, and that the head of her policy unit had advised against it. The Conservatives were unchanged on 49 per cent as Labour climbed from a rock-bottom 26 to 34 per cent.

The Tories’ lead was as high as 20 percentage points in April, and crucially the four polls were conducted after the party’s manifesto launch on Thursday.

Britain’s pound edged lower after the polls showed May’s lead had fallen, trading down 0.2 percent against the dollar and flirting with a fall back below $1.30.