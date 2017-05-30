Geoffrey Rush Discusses Pirates of the Caribbean’s Captain Barbossa

The Pirates movies are massive productions with a whole bunch of substantial sets with practical elements, CGI, lots of characters in heavy make-up, etc.

Overall, the film receives 2 1/2 stars out of 5, getting a bonus 1/2 star just for the guillotine escape sequence which I can’t wait to watch again. At certain points, I found myself wondering, could a Pirates of the Caribbean movie work without Depp?

The problem with Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fact that the audiences were already shown how Jack Sparrow came to be in possession of the compass back in Dead Man’s Chest.

Sneha Chhabra and Mohammed Iqbal Khan attends the premiere of Hollywood film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in Mumbai on May 25, 2017. Newcomers include Javier Bardem as Armando Salazar, Golshifteh Farahani as Shansa, Stephen Graham as Scrum, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and David Wenham as Scarfield. The young boy finds his father, but can’t stay with him for too long due to the curse. Only by locating the magical Trident of Poseidon can Thwaites break the curse and return his papa to terra firma. The young Jack Sparrow and this guy that is all about pride. Finally, Henry finds Jack, but is rather unimpressed by the drunk pirate. In fact, I daresay it is the very best fourth sequel ever made to a movie based on a 50-year-old theme park ride. And so the search for the trident commences! A handsome baddie in the jigsaw-shape of Javier Bardem’s vengeful ghost Captain Salazar, the big-budget, big ocean, National Geographic vistas (both above and under water), the reluctant young, feisty lovers, and the return of Depp’s Indiana Richards turn. He is seeking revenge for being cursed thanks to Jack Sparrow, and is determined to end Sparrow’s life. The “Pirates” franchise is built nearly entirely upon the promise of intense action and this one delivers at 110 percent. According to Variety, industry forecasts for the movie are for $80 million at 4,276 North American locations for the first unofficial weekend of summer.

“I just don’t see it [working on Pirates without Depp]”.

Even Tell No Tales’ flaws aren’t original to this film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is now playing in theaters!