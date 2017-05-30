Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Broker Roundup

The Firm owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Firm operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. (NASDAQ:TST) has declined 18.58% since May 26, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500.

12/01/2017 – Ibstock had its “Buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche. Below is a list of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) latest ratings and price target changes.

27/04/2017 – Ibstock had its “Overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ROR in report on Wednesday, June 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Panmure Gordon.

Among 11 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Macquarie reduced their price target on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.13) to GBX 1,000 ($12.85) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by AWM Investment Company – Inc. on Wednesday, March 29. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 7 by Deutsche Bank. The insider Taets Joseph D. sold 13,319 shares worth $626,273. Liberum Capital upgraded Go-Ahead Group plc to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.32) to GBX 1,975 ($25.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 324.71 million. The Capital Growth segment of the business focuses on delivering value by developing the underlying portfolio, and includes planning and development activity, value engineering, proactive asset management and strategic land acquisitions. It now has negative earnings.

About 2.21 million shares traded. Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) has 0.00% since May 26, 2016 and is. It has underperformed by 86.41% the S&P500. Therefore 67% are positive. Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,686.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,621.00.

Goldman Sachs have a GBX 685.00 target price on the stock. Synovus Financial Corp. had 25 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

26/07/2016 – Georgia Healthcare Group had its “Buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 168,888 shares.

In other Go-Ahead Group plc news, insider Andrew Allner bought 500 shares of Go-Ahead Group plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. Restaurant Group PLC now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.17 ($4.87). RBC Capital Markets maintained Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) on Friday, January 22 with “Underperform” rating. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2016Q3. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 34,865 shares stake. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share.