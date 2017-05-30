German Chancellor Merkel: Europe Can No Longer Rely on US Entirely

Her comments led reporters to press official spokespersons for comment on whether powers like India would now be cultivated as new allies, at a briefing held at Germany’s Foreign Ministry Monday. “But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans, and that’s what I want to do together with you”.

U.S. -German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Seibert said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her experience at worldwide summits featuring US President Donald Trump showed her Europe can not “completely” rely on Washington and other longstanding allies, the media reported.

After the summit, Merkel said at an election rally in southern Germany that “the times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out“.

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd reacted earlier Monday to Merkel’s remarks by saying that Britain would continue to seek a “deep and special partnership” with Germany and the rest of Europe after Brexit.

The social democrat has called on European partners to take steps to make the European Union stronger, in order to fill the vacuum left by the U.S.in the worldwide arena.

Nevertheless, Seibert said Merkel remained “a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist”. “We are and remain close partners”, she said of the USA and Germany, “but we also know that we Europeans really must take our destiny into our own hands“.

Merkel’s strong comments were a potentially seismic shift in trans-Atlantic relations. The U.S. wants to protect its own and is not willing to interpose in overseas issues.

“It became clear at the G7, when there was no agreement with the United States of America, how long and rocky this path would be”, Merkel said at a conference on sustainable development.

With her statement, she seemed to be calling for German voters to get accustomed to a more active European role.

G7 leaders went on to blame the U.S. for the failure to reach an agreement on climate change, in an unusually frank statement which read: “The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics”.

“After the inauguration, everyone in Europe was hopeful that Trump would become more moderate and take into account the positions of the G-7 and of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation”. Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Rutte (of the Netherlands), and all the other Western European leaders continue to rely on the US for their security. Trip was a great success for America. She doesn’t believe that Europe should turn its back on the USA or Britain, but at the same time feels the European Union has to reshape its role in the world to take responsibility for the challenges it faces, especially after Brexit, and with a United States administration that is not always on the same wavelength on important issues. Even though most of the Sunday shows discussed or mentioned Trump’s overseas trip, none of the shows reported on this perspective of his visit.