German foreign minister says Trump has made the West ‘weaker’

Merkel on Sunday said that Germany can no longer “completely depend” on the U.S.

“Because transatlantic relations are so important to this chancellor, it is right from her viewpoint to speak out honestly about differences“, Seibert added.

She had made such calls before but coming on the back of a confrontational G7 meeting it felt like a pivotal moment.

Richard Haas, president of the influential Council on Foreign Relations and a veteran American diplomat, described Merkel’s comments as a “watershed” in relations between the two allies.

The days that Europe could completely rely on others are “over to a certain extent”, Merkel warned at a rally in a packed Bavarian beer tent, Reuters reports.

European Union members states can no longer fully rely on the U.S. and the United Kingdom and should take their fate into their own hands, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. “We are and remain close partners”, she said of the USA and Germany, “but we also know that we Europeans really must take our destiny into our own hands”.

Polls show the chancellor is on track to secure a fourth term in the September elections. He said Trump’s administration, for example, was unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest U.S. arms deal in American history.

And Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, also a Social Democrat, said Monday that if the Trump administration “finds pushing through national interests more important than an global order… then I say that the West has become smaller – it has at least become weaker”.

But while six of the seven G-7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to slow global warming, Trump said he needed more time to decide if the USA would abandon the accord.

She said Mr Trump had turned the G7 summit into a “six against one” debate, which was “very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”.

Germany has also bristled at criticism from Trump over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation defense spending and the country’s large trade surplus.

The chancellor had just returned from a G7 summit, which wound up Saturday without a deal between the U.S. and the other six major advanced nations on upholding the 2015 Paris climate accords.

Trump did not hold a news conference after the summit but later tweeted that he would make his “final decision” on the Paris accord this week.

Merkel’s speech in Munich could be seen as a reminder to Trump that the decision will have real implications for his relationship with Berlin and other partners, officials said.

“She’s someone who is very sober about the guys with the big agendas and big egos, be it (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, be it (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, be it Trump”.