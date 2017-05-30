German foreign minister: Trump has weakened the West

After recent summits, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said May 28 that Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

The German politician added that the West had become smaller and weaker due to the United States’ policies.

Their their final summit communique, the leaders of the G7 countries said that the United States has not yet joined the consensus on the issue of climate change, which was reached within the framework of the Paris accord of 2015, as the country was reviewing its policies on the matter.

Speaking on the sidelines of the third Berlin roundtable discussion on refugees and migration, Gabriel called on Europe to stand up to the current United States administration and not shy away from offering criticism. “And above all else we must not submit to Trump’s arms-race logic”.

“If the Europeans are not resolutely opposing this right now, the migration flow to Europe will continue to grow”, he said at a discussion on migration and refugees in Berlin.

Despite the Trump administration’s talk of an “America first” policy and ongoing criticism of Germany for its massive trade surplus, the leaders who met in Sicily did vow to fight protectionism, reiterating “a commitment to keep our markets open”.

Though the Chancellor underlined the need for continued friendly relations with the United States, Britain and Russian Federation, she said that “we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”.

The political gulf across the Atlantic is giving Merkel an opening to strengthen the European Union ahead of Brexit and to boost her stature as she runs for a fourth term.

The UK’s Interior Minister Amber Rudd said: “We can reassure Mrs Merkel that we want to have a deep and special partnership so that we can continue to maintain European-wide security”. Notably, he has pushed back on long-standing US demands for Germany to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense – something Trump pushed during last week’s meeting of the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “They were clear and comprehensible”.

But Seibert also took the opportunity to stress that Merkel remained “a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

Angela Merkel’s said Europe could no longer “fully count on others” in a speech over the weekend, a sign of the widening cracks in Germany-U.S. relationship, NBC News reported.

Trump also lectured his counterparts Thursday on their failure to meet North Atlantic Treaty Organisation spending guidelines.

These comments by Merkel shocked American foreign policy experts.

Stephan Mayer, the Home Affairs spokesperson for Christian Social Union (CSU) and an MP, says in her speeches, Merkel was also addressing the USA administration.