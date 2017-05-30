German poll: Lead for Merkel’s conservative bloc widens

Merkel also emphasized the continued need for friendly relations with the US and others, and spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the chancellor is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

Given this new context for global relations, she said, “that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands – of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russian Federation”.

“It’s not breaking away from anything she has said in the past”, Möller said.

“They are a pillar for our foreign and security policy and Germany will continue to work on strengthening those relationships”. “Precisely because they are so important, it’s right to name differences honestly”.

Germany has also bristled at criticism from Trump over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation defense spending and the country’s large trade surplus, and it’s also an election year, for Merkel who is seeking her fourth term as chancellor in September.

“Here is a situation where it’s six, seven if you include the European Union, against one”, she said.

During a speech Monday in Berlin, Merkel did not specifically mention Trump but quoted a 1963 speech by former President John F. Kennedy in Frankfurt, where he told the audience “those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future”.

BERLIN (AP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged European Union nations to stick together in the face of emerging policy divisions with the U.S., Britain’s decision to leave the bloc and other challenges.

Merkel indirectly warned Trump he risked isolating the United States: “Anyone who today puts on national blinkers and no longer has eyes for the world around him is, I am convinced, ultimately out on a limb”.

“Europe is the answer, and stronger cooperation between the European countries at all levels is the answer to Donald Trump“, Schulz said on ARD public television. “Of course in friendship with the United States of America, of course in friendship with Great Britain”.

Trump’s stance had led Merkel to describe the just-ended G-7 talks on climate change as “unsatisfactory”.