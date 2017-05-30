Germany Accuses Trump’s “Short-Sighted” Policies Of Endangering Peace In Europe

“But anyone who puts on national blinkers and has no view of the world around him will ultimately get lost”.Then at the G7 summit on Friday and Saturday, leaders including Merkel failed to convince Trump to commit to stay in the Paris climate deal.

Speaking on the sidelines of the third Berlin roundtable discussion on refugees and migration, Gabriel called on Europe to stand up to the current United States administration and not shy away from offering criticism. Digging into the details of what Merkel actually said, where she said it and the context for those comments you will find a far less inflammatory campaign speech.Trump, who has routinely referred to global warming as a hoax, was the only leader from a G7 country not to sign off on enforcing guidelines agreed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement.Trump did not hold a news conference after the summit but later tweeted that he would make his “final decision” on the Paris accord this week. “Those who do not oppose this U.S. policy are guilty”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to blame for the way she has allowed US President Donald Trump to treat her, suggests her rival in the upcoming election.

“But we need to know we must fight for our own future, as Europeans, for our destiny”, she said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany on May 29.

“As we begin the negotiations about leaving the EU, we will be able to reassure Germany and other European countries that we are going to be a strong partner to them in defense and security, and, we hope, in trade”, Rudd told the BBC.

“The Chancellor’s words stand on their own”, Seibert said.

But Seibert also took the opportunity to stress that Merkel remained “a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

This is while Merkel said Berlin was still focused on boosting ties with Washington. “The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days”.

The US president delivered a condescending speech among NATO leaders Wednesday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he failed to explicitly affirm Article 5 of the NATO charter, which stipulates allies to aid a fellow member under attack.

Trump also lectured his counterparts Thursday on their failure to meet North Atlantic Treaty Organisation spending guidelines.

“Here is a situation where it’s six, seven if you include the European Union, against one”, she said. “She’s not looking to push Britain or the United States away – she is looking to strengthen Europe”.