Germany foreign minister slams Trump administration

Germany and other European nations were unimpressed with Trump’s performance at both the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits last week, where he refused to endorse NATO’s collective defense principle or the Paris climate agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his six-day four nation tour with what he called a “good interaction” with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He added, however, that he hopes “we can win back the United States one day, because there are also large parts of American society that we must not forget”.

“Anyone who speeds up climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict areas and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting Europe’s peace at risk”, Gabriel said. “If the Europeans are not resolutely opposing this right now, the migration flow to Europe will continue to grow”.

Merkel would not have made her remarks before Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French election earlier this month, German officials said.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merkel will have a luncheon meeting with senior business leaders before inaugurating the Indo-German Business Forum on Tuesday.

Her main challenger in September, the Social Democrats’ candidate Martin Schulz, doubled down on Merkel’s Sunday comments, saying the summits made it clear that Trump was a president “who wants to humiliate others, who presents himself like an authoritarian ruler”.

At the alliance’s meeting on Thursday, Trump lambasted 23 of the alliance’s 28 members – including Germany – for “still not paying what they should be paying” towards the funding of the bloc. Following on from growing strains with United States on a range of issues from climate change to free trade, as well as Britain’s looming exit from the European Union, Merkel said at a Sunday rally of her Christian Democratic Union that “the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over”.

“This is what I experienced in the last few days”.

“We, the Europeans, will have to take our fate into our own hands. I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands”.

Describing Germany as a valuable partner, the prime minister said, “German competencies fit well with my vision for India’s transformation”.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel accused Trump and his administration of working “against the interests of the European Union” with its policies.

But Dr Merkel’s own, carefully chosen words, arguing that times of dependency were “somewhat” in the past, indicate that the pro- American chancellor’s view is one that could yet be revised.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also visits Berlin this week, and the arrival of two leaders of rising Asian powers in the wake of Dr Merkel’s speech has prompted talk of an eastern pivot in previously firmly Atlanticist Germany.