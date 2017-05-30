Germany makes clear its dislike of Trump policies

Angela Merkel’s said Europe could no longer “fully count on others” in a speech over the weekend, a sign of the widening cracks in Germany-U.S. relationship, NBC News reported.

The dramatic announcement came after contentious meetings with Trump, who had used his first official trip to Europe to criticize German trade, scold world leaders about their North Atlantic Treaty Organisation spending and refuse to commit to the Paris agreement on combating climate change.

“Recent days have shown me that the times when we could rely completely on others are over to a certain extent”, Merkel said.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday Merkel’s comments stand for themselves but the German leader is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

“As we begin the negotiations about leaving the EU, we will be able to reassure Germany and other European countries that we are going to be a strong partner to them in defense and security and, we hope, in trade”, British Interior Minister Amber Rudd said on the radio.

“Because transatlantic relations are so important to this chancellor, it is right from her viewpoint to speak out honestly about differences”, he said.

And Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, also a Social Democrat, said Monday that if the Trump administration “finds pushing through national interests more important than an worldwide order. then I say that the West has become smaller – it has at least become weaker”.

Trump tweeted later that he would make a final decision next week, and the U.S. took a separate stance on climate from the other nations in the official G7 communique.

Merkel emphasized the need for continued friendly relations with the USA and Britain and also stressed the importance of being good neighbors “wherever that is possible, including with Russian Federation, but also with others”.

Martin Schulz, Merkel’s challenger for the chancellor job in September elections, appeared to find common ground with the German chancellor.

Merkel’s remarks do not point to cutting ties with United States and UK, but to the need – in the wake of Brexit and Trump’s election – for a reformed, stronger, and more integrated EU.

“We continue to want a deep and special partnership with the remaining 27 countries in the European Union and we will continue to be committed to working with others in Europe both in terms of. a comprehensive free trade agreement but also in terms of our security”, she said.

“You don’t want to be sitting too comfortably in Trump’s boat, or in Trump’s boat at all, because Trump’s not liked here”, she said.

“We, the Europeans, will have to take our fate into our own hands”. She received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will host his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, on Thursday, and is looking to reinvigorate German-French ties with Emmanuel Macron.

It comes days after the G7 summit, where Mr Trump refused to commit to the 2015 Paris climate deal.

After Merkel’s comments about Trump at the beer hall, she received applause for a whole minute. She doesn’t believe that Europe should turn its back on the USA or Britain, but at the same time feels the European Union has to reshape its role in the world to take responsibility for the challenges it faces, especially after Brexit, and with a U.S. administration that is not always on the same wavelength on important issues.