Germany’s Merkel is a ‘deeply convinced Atlanticist’

Gabriel also called on Europe to stand up to the new United States administration and not shy away from making criticism.

“This seems to be the end of an era, one in which the United States led and Europe followed”, said Ivo H. Daalder, a former USA envoy to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation who is now director of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

He continued: “If we Europeans today are not resolutely opposed to this, then the migration flows to Europe will continue to grow”. Thanks to a quirk of scheduling, before she met Trump in Brussels last week, she spent a morning with former US president Barack Obama, who is still broadly admired in Germany.

It follows comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel which suggested her country should no longer rely on Britain and the USA after Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump. German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during an election campaign of her Christian Democratic Union, CDU, and the Christian Social Union, CSU, in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, May 28, 2017. “I’ve experienced this in the last few days”.

The relationship between Berlin and new French President Emmanuel Macron had to be a priority, Mrs. Merkel said, adding: “We Europeans have to take our destiny into our own hands“.

Merkel’s top opponent in the September election, Martin Schulz, said Monday that Trump’s behavior towards the chancellor has been “unacceptable” and no country’s leader must “allow him or herself to be treated” that way, Deutsche Welle reported.

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd reacted earlier Monday to Merkel’s remarks by saying that Britain would continue to seek a “deep and special partnership” with Germany and the rest of Europe after Brexit.

“The Chancellor’s words stand on their own”, Seibert said. “They were clear and comprehensible”.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the Chancellor remained committed to strong trans-Atlantic relations, but her suggestion after meetings with Mr Trump, that Europe can no longer entirely rely on the USA, “speaks for itself”.

The German Chancellor’s statement came as the United Kingdom (UK) is leaving the European Union (EU) and the continent is facing increasing antagonism from the US. So I am deeply convinced that she was very, very touched by this unique experience. Germany is part of the B&R connectivity initiative, but refused to sign a statement on trade – along with other European Union countries – that they said would contravene World Trade Organisation (WTO) commitments.

While six of the seven G7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to slow global warming, Mr Trump said he needed more time to decide if the USA would abandon the accord.

“Those who have accompanied Chancellor Merkel journalistically for a long time know how important the German-American relations are”, Seibert said. She worries about the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement that supporters say will address global warming.