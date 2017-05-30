Germany still seeking stronger U.S. ties

While Russia is seen with suspicion in western Europe, Chinese political system is practically an anti-thesis of the one in Germany and other European countries. She posits that traditional alliances are not as strong as before, therefore Europe has to focus more on its interests and Europeans should be responsible for their own future.

He added, however, that he hopes “we can win back the United States one day, because there are also large parts of American society that we must not forget”. They were frustrated because they had to go over questions that they thought were settled long ago.

The two leaders enjoyed the sunshine with a walk in the grounds of Schloss Meseberg, an 18th century Baroque castle in the Brandenburg district of Germany which is the official state guest house of the German Chancellor.

Merkel, who concluded her speech by taking a drink from an oversized beer glass, added that while she would attempt to remain on friendly terms with all nations – “even Russia” – in the end, the citizens of the European Union would need to shape their own fate.

Modi also said that India would fully support a successful outcome of the G20 Summit that is scheduled to be held at Hamburg in Germany in July this year. “But the fact is there is no way around China if you want to achieve anything on the global stage in today’s world”, he added, in a possible reference to a bilateral trade partnership of €169.9 billion which saw China surpass both US and France in 2016.

Germany, which is the leading country of Europe, needs new allies from among the rising powers, both for trade and addressing global concerns like climate change and security.

In a speech in Berlin, Merkel showed how seriously she is concerned about Washington’s dependability under President Donald Trump by repeating the message she delivered a day earlier that the days when Europe could completely count on others were “over to a certain extent”.

Singh said German companies were also being urged to form consortiums with European and non-European companies to undertake mega projects in India, especially their participation in smart cities which would require different disciplines, expertise and technologies.

“This seems to be the end of an era, one in which the U.S. led and Europe followed”, said Mr Ivo Daalder, a former United States envoy to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation who is now the director of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Right now, Europe and the United States are heading in different directions on major issues.

“My impression was that Chancellor Merkel really spoke her truth after spending the prior few days with President Trump”, she said.

“But anyone who puts on national blinkers and has no view of the world around him will ultimately get lost”.Then at the G7 summit on Friday and Saturday, leaders including Merkel failed to convince Trump to commit to stay in the Paris climate deal. His failure to voice clear support for NATO’s mutual defence doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO’s prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

“The new US president doesn’t rely on global cooperation, but rather isolationism and the apparent right of the strong”, Schulz wrote.