Giants owner says fans threatened boycotts if players protested like Kaepernick

While the Giants reportedly have no interest in signing Kaepernick for football reasons, Giants co-owner John Mara’s recent comments to The MMQB’s Jenny Vrentas suggest that Kaepernick’s pregame protests could affect his ability to land another job in the league. Many are making note Mara said he received responses on Kaepernick and his protest “moreso than any other issue I’ve run into” considering the Giants were engulfed in the Josh Brown domestic violence scandal last season. “If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game“. Two, Mara received thousands of angry letters from Giants fans over Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest and he recognized the sort of backlash it would cause had he signed the outspoken backup. The Giants only released Brown after he admitted to abusing his wife. This is something Kaepernick’s former teammate, receiver Torrey Smith, discussed on Twitter after reading what Mara had to say.

Kaepernick recently made a visit with the Seahawks but no deal was made.

After protesting the national anthem previous year, Colin Kaepernick is finding it hard to find a new NFL contract.

Is Colin Kaepernick being blackballed by the NFL? While other teams give other players a chance after doing insane things, Smith said other squads did not give Kaepernick any consideration due to his protest.

While the fact that Kaepernick remains unsigned absolutely has something to do with his production tailing off over the past couple of years, off-the-field issues also seem to be a problem.