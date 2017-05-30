Golf legend Tiger Woods ‘arrested for drink-driving in Florida’

Former world No.1 Tiger Woods says alcohol was not a factor in his drink driving arrest overnight and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Woods, 41, was arrested around 3 a.m.

As rough as the photo is – and who wouldn’t be feeling like absolute garbage if you got arrested for suspicion of DUI – Woods jail snapshot isn’t remotely the worst of the worst. Woods did not say in his statement where he had been or what he was doing at that hour. The golfer is a Jupiter Island resident and has been at home recovering from the fourth back surgery of his career for the past several months. He withdrew from February’s Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms, marking an early end to his season, USA Today reports.

FILE – In this December 4, 2016, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts after a putt during the final round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, in Nassau, Bahamas.

On Wednesday, Woods described his fusion surgery and expressed his desire to return to the links.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead”, Woods wrote on his website.

May 2008 – Woods is advised weeks before the U.S. Open that because of two stress fractures in his left tibia, he should expect to be on crutches for three weeks and be out of golf for an additional three weeks. “I am concentrating on short-term goals“.

The sad story of Tiger Woods can only get sadder.

The DUI arrest continues a downward spiral for Woods that began in 2009 when he was involved in a one-car crash near his Orlando home. Soon after the incident, it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to his then-wife Elin Nordegren. He also missed the cut in that year’s British and US Opens. The glimpse into the golfer’s personal life turned into a tabloid scandal as a parade of mistresses came forward to talk about their time with the golfer.

He eventually entered rehab for sex addiction.

Woods later admitted to extra-marital affairs and made an apology in early 2010 in which he spoke of undergoing therapy, saying he was “far short of flawless”.