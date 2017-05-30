Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI

Woods says he didn’t realize the mix of medications affected him that strongly.

Woods added that he understood the severity of what he did and takes full responsibility for his actions.

Woods underwent fusion surgery on his back in April, which was his fourth procedure on his back in the past three years.

“[The surgery gave me] instant nerve relief”, Woods wrote on his website.

Tiger, real name Eldrick Tont Woods, was booked into jail at 7:18am, on May 29, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The 41-year-old was arrested in the town of Jupiter and then released just before 11am, jail records show.

He faces a charge of driving with a blood alcohol level above Florida’s legal limit of.08.

He assured his fans that he plans to return to competitive golf but said, “There’s no hurry”. He said his focus is rehab and doing what doctors tell him. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. “I am concentrating on short- term goals“.

It is not the first time he has made headlines away from the golf course.

“When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long”. In 2009, the golfer had received a ticket for careless driving after he had knocked over a fire hydrant while reversing his vehicle. “I expect more from myself too”, he said.

The arrest comes four months after Tiger withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to problems with his back. He hasn’t won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open. He is now recovering from surgery that he underwent in April.