Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Florida

Former world No.1 Tiger Woods says alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

He recently said he had no plans to retire from competitive golf. Rather, he experienced “an unexpected reaction to prescription medications”.

Woods said that “the long-term prognosis is positive” for a return to golf.

Woods said he cooperated with police and wanted to thank the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism. Records show that he was registered in the jail’s books at 7:18 a.m. and then released at 10:50 a.m.

Rightler, the police spokeswoman, said she did not have details about the circumstances leading to Woods’ arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol.

This is not the first time Woods has made headlines during incidents stemming from driving.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans”.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again”, he said.

Woods’ representatives have yet to comment.

Woods hasn’t won a major tournament since the U.S. Open in June 2008.

He had been recovering from surgery after back spasms forced his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February. “It was instant nerve relief. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much”, he wrote in a blog post last week. “I am concentrating on short-term goals”.

“I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me”. Shortly after the win, Woods announced he would undergo reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee and would miss the rest of the PGA Tour season. In November 2009, the golfer was taken to a hospital after he was injured in a vehicle accident in front of his Orlando, Florida, home.

Woods and wife Elin Nordegren divorced in 2010.

Woods, 41, was once among the most dominant golfers in the history of the sport, but his career declined precipitously in recent years as he has battled injuries and inconsistency.