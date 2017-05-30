‘Good Interaction’ Says PM Narendra Modi After Meeting With Angela Merkel

In a speech in Berlin, Merkel showed how seriously she is concerned about Washington’s dependability under President Donald Trump by repeating the message she delivered a day earlier that the days when Europe could completely count on others were “over to a certain extent”. “Those who do not oppose this U.S. policy are guilty”. “I’ve experienced that in the last few days”.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the West had become weaker as Washington increasingly put us interests first.

The Social Democrat leader then said it did not matter that Merkel and he were in the middle of an election campaign, as “the chancellor represents all of us at summits like these, and I reject with outrage the way this man takes it upon himself to treat the head of our country’s government”.

“It is very hard to get along with the USA administration concerning climate policy or free-trade agreements”, Mayer said.

The sharp words from German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel came after Trump concluded his first official tour overseas which took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Brussels and then Italy for a G7 summit. “But we must know, we have to fight for our own future”, she said.

After recent summits, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said May 28 that Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

US-German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Mr Seibert said.

“And so all I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”, she said, according to the dpa news agency.

Turning to France, Merkel said she wished President Emmanuel Macron success, adding to applause: “Where Germany can help, Germany will help, because Germany can only do well if Europe is doing well”.

Her spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, told reporters Merkel felt it was right to flag differences in Germany’s ties with the United States in order to maintain healthy relations.

At the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit on Thursday, Trump intensified his accusations that allies were not spending enough on defense and warned of more attacks such as this week’s Manchester bombing unless the alliance did more to stop militants.

Trump’s firm refusal to commit to the Paris climate deal at the G7 summit in Italy on Saturday – along with his description of Germany as “very bad on trade” – may also have contributed to Merkel switching the rhetoric up a notch.

“It’s not breaking away from anything she has said in the past”, Möller said. Merkel took the decision to rejuvenate Europe post-Brexit and post-Trump.