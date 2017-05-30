Google adds a personal button to its search engine

Google already tracks everything you do while inside any of its online services to make money off your data. If you searched while signed out or with a Google Apps account, it would not have worked.

The results are meant to be more relevant to you personally so if you search for “Chiang Mai” for instance, Google will now display results from which you can select Maps, News, Images or even Videos but to the right of this you will is “More” and this is where you will find the Personal tab.

When you search the web, Google categorizes the results. Only you will be able to see the extra content that is available. Well, the tab will show you relevant results that contain the keywords, but these results come from your Google usage.

The “Personal” tab can be found behind the “More” menu and will surface results like Gmail messages and calendar events from users signed-in accounts.

The new feature will be rolled out gradually with option to search files on Google Drive also tipped to be added.

If you want to prevent Google from delivering any private results, you can simply go to your Google Account in the Search Settings area and tick the Do Not use private results option in the Private results section.

When you selected the “Personal” drop-down option under the search tools, Google would then filter to show you your emails, photos, flights and other personal data related to your query in the Google search results.