Google Refuses to Share Salary Data With US Government

The Labor Department filed a lawsuit against Google because it wants its salary records.

After failing in April to shut down reporting of its lawsuit with the United States Department of Labor, Google’s told the U.S. court looking into alleged pay discrimination it would be too expensive to find out whether women are underpaid at the advertising behemoth. But many who’ve read the company’s earnings reports are shaking their heads.

Labour department lawyer Eliasoph noted that Google has made millions from lucrative government contracts and had made a big deal out of its US$150mil (RM639.81mil) in diversity initiatives. “Google can not claim … that it now has no money to comply with a federal agency seeking to ensure compliance with equal opportunity laws on behalf of the public”, Eliasoph said. It has strongly denied it pays female employees less than men.

In Google’s defense, the company’s own lawyers pointed out that it has already spent more than $500,000 and 2,300 working hours to comply with the department’s demands.

The legal proceedings are unfolding as critics have been taking aim at Silicon Valley for its bro culture and its uneven playing field when it comes to the sexes. Many major tech companies are also struggling with how to bring greater diversity to the workforce. They called those demands too "broad and unconstitutional", since giving the department the company's salary info would violate employees' privacy. A spokesperson for Google said the requests includes the private contact information of thousands of employees. However, the handful of OFCCP requests that are the subject of the complaint are overbroad in scope, or reveal confidential data, and we've made this clear to the OFCCP, to no avail. Google added that they are hoping to continue to work with the department in order to resolve the matter.

