Government & Politics Finally, a President’s No-Apology Tour

So, while there is that cynicism, there are also people on both sides who think that actually Trump perhaps might be the one to seal the deal.

In his appearance with Abbas, Trump made what many took as a reference to Palestinian payments to the families of terrorists. It “should trouble us” that the USA signed a roughly $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia during Trump’s trip, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said.

He however offered no specifics on how he planned to make progress in resolving a conflict that has bedevilled his predecessors and with widespread scepticism over whether meaningful talks are possible for now.

Noting how Trump did not mention Palestinian statehood or a two-state solution in his public remarks with Abbas, Knesset member Ofir Akunis (Likud) said, “This is a huge achievement, on a historic scale, and a big win for anyone opposed to the mistaken and unsafe idea of a Palestinian terror state in the heart of Israel“.

Other parts of the speech included pledges to defend Israel against common enemies, including Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Washington has added tens of millions of dollars in extra defense aid for Israel, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump wound up a visit.

Iman Haddad, a Palestinian student in the West Bank, said Trump’s visit was little more than a photo-op.

Trump told Abbas he was “truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bring new hope to the region and its people”.

President Donald Trump called the perpetrators of a deadly bombing at a pop-music concert in the United Kingdom “evil losers”, told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas he’d do “everything I can” to hasten peace in the Middle East and arrived in Italy on the latest leg of his overseas trip.

He has appointed his son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser on brokering an agreement. Now, an official statement has come straight from Rex Tillerson, the Secretary of State, who said the president’s views are continuing to “evolve”.

The holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam, it is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and was seized from Jordan in the 1967 war.

One of the long-standing regional proposals is a Saudi peace initiative that was first put forward in 2002 and has been re-endorsed several times since.

More than 400,000 Israelis live in settlements on the West Bank which are considered illegal under global law and a major obstacle to Middle East peace.

Indeed, East Jerusalem is in many ways a microcosm of the occupation in general, with large, heavily subsidized and fortified Jewish-only settlements scattered around Palestinian neighborhoods, whose residents are always either protesting their mistreatment or being cracked down upon for protesting their mistreatment too loudly.