Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees”, Selwood told the ABC. Fortunately for Selwood, after the coast guards took him to the paramedics at Evans Head, 450 miles north of Sydney, it was reported that his swollen arm did not have any fractures.

An Australian fisherman survived a close encounter with a 9-foot great white shark after it leaped into his boat on Saturday.

“He was doing a mad dance around, he was thrashing everywhere”, Selwood explained.

Bates and his crew quickly transferred Selwood to the relative safety of the larger boat, and left the 440 pound shark alone on the deck of the little fishing craft.

Selwood sprung up on the gunnel at the bow of the boat to avoid the thrashing shark and steadied himself by clinging to the tubular metal frame of the sun shelter, known as a bimini. Having experience with locals commonly bringing up a two or three-foot fish, landing it inside their boat, and being surprised by the still-living animal’s often violent exertions, they were not prepared to see a creature so large inside such a small boat. “I couldn’t register what happened, and then I thought ‘oh my God, I’ve got to get out of here, ‘” he said.

The fishermen used a handheld radio he had luckily within reach to frantically call the Australian Coast Guar.

“It won’t deter me from fishing, no way in the world”, he told the ABC.

Mr Selwood recounted his incredible story as they returned to land, Mr Franklin said.

“Fighting to get to his feet and as far away from the shark as possible, the fisherman was relentlessly knocked about the deck and cabin which is where he sustained most of his injuries”.

“Eventually the fisherman was able to clamber up onto the port side gunwale of the boat where he remained while the shark continued to thrash about the deck of the boat”. He has since been released, and will make a full recovery.

The Evans Head Marine Rescue Unit said it launched a rescue boat after receiving a distress signal late Saturday afternoon.

The animal had died, and its body was retrieved by Department of Primary Industries staff.